Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division staff pose for a picture with NATO Allies from the 10th Czech Mechanized Division, 4th Romanian Infantry Division, and the 1st German-Netherlands Corps, working together in a 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges in Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8292366
|VIRIN:
|240316-A-PS891-9978
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
