Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division staff pose for a picture with NATO Allies from the 10th Czech Mechanized Division, 4th Romanian Infantry Division, and the 1st German-Netherlands Corps, working together in a 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges in Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024.

Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL