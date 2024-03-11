Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division staff pose for a picture with NATO Allies from the 10th Czech Mechanized Division, 4th Romanian Infantry Division, and the 1st German-Netherlands Corps, working together in a 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges in Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 10:40
    Photo ID: 8292366
    VIRIN: 240316-A-PS891-9978
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 671.53 KB
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

