Shaping Civil Considerations Through Simulation

Veebel Kaur Jars, a training non-commissioned officer with the 61st Combat Support Services, 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (left), and Staff Sgt. Joseph Nuttall, a civil affairs sergeant with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command (right) discuss similarities between civil affairs (CA) and civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) during exercise Austere Challenge 24 here on March 13, 2024. Exercise Austere Challenge 24, a command post exercise (CPX) focused on training combatant command coordination, U.S. interagency, and integration amongst the U.S., NATO, Allies, and partners in planning across multiple domains.

