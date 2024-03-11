Veebel Kaur Jars, a training non-commissioned officer with the 61st Combat Support Services, 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (left), and Staff Sgt. Joseph Nuttall, a civil affairs sergeant with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command (right) discuss similarities between civil affairs (CA) and civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) during exercise Austere Challenge 24 here on March 13, 2024. Exercise Austere Challenge 24, a command post exercise (CPX) focused on training combatant command coordination, U.S. interagency, and integration amongst the U.S., NATO, Allies, and partners in planning across multiple domains.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 23:57
|Photo ID:
|8292080
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-BD830-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x3213
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaping Civil Considerations Through Simulation, by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaping Civil Considerations Through Simulation: 353rd CACOM Participates in Austere Challenge 24
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT