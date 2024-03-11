Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaping Civil Considerations Through Simulation

    Shaping Civil Considerations Through Simulation

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Veebel Kaur Jars, a training non-commissioned officer with the 61st Combat Support Services, 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (left), and Staff Sgt. Joseph Nuttall, a civil affairs sergeant with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command (right) discuss similarities between civil affairs (CA) and civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) during exercise Austere Challenge 24 here on March 13, 2024. Exercise Austere Challenge 24, a command post exercise (CPX) focused on training combatant command coordination, U.S. interagency, and integration amongst the U.S., NATO, Allies, and partners in planning across multiple domains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8292080
    VIRIN: 240313-A-BD830-1001
    Resolution: 5712x3213
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping Civil Considerations Through Simulation, by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shaping Civil Considerations Through Simulation: 353rd CACOM Participates in Austere Challenge 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    EUCOM
    Austere Challenge
    353 CACOM
    U.S. Army Europe & Africa
    AC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT