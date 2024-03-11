Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Spotlight - Tina Fraker

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Tina Fraker, a field assistant with USACE John Martin Reservoir, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a Critical Incident Stress Management peer supporter, where she is part of a two-person CISM team supporting USACE teammates on Maui.

    "The meaning of this mission to me is HOPE. There is so much devastation, grief, and despair for many families in the Lahaina; but when talking to families and many that live in these areas don’t have those feelings, they have HOPE. When I was asked to deploy here, I was excited and nervous all at the same time. I want to help and be there for everyone and this was a great opportunity to help others and give a little light and joy to each person,” said Fraker.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
