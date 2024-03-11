USACE Spotlight - Tina Fraker

Tina Fraker, a field assistant with USACE John Martin Reservoir, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a Critical Incident Stress Management peer supporter, where she is part of a two-person CISM team supporting USACE teammates on Maui.



"The meaning of this mission to me is HOPE. There is so much devastation, grief, and despair for many families in the Lahaina; but when talking to families and many that live in these areas don’t have those feelings, they have HOPE. When I was asked to deploy here, I was excited and nervous all at the same time. I want to help and be there for everyone and this was a great opportunity to help others and give a little light and joy to each person,” said Fraker.

