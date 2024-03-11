Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell at sea

    AT SEA

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Ensign Isabella Virzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lands on the flight deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909), Feb. 8, in the North Pacific Ocean. Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter's primary missions are counter-narcotics, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Coby R. Francis)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell at sea, by ENS Isabella Virzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Coast Guard
    USCG
    MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter
    USCGC Campbell

