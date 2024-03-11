U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell at sea

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lands on the flight deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909), Feb. 8, in the North Pacific Ocean. Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter's primary missions are counter-narcotics, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Coby R. Francis)
