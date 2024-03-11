A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lands on the flight deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909), Feb. 8, in the North Pacific Ocean. Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter's primary missions are counter-narcotics, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Coby R. Francis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 15:40 Photo ID: 8291460 VIRIN: 240208-G-MD150-6661 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.61 MB Location: AT SEA Hometown: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell at sea, by ENS Isabella Virzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.