    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, congratulates Senior Airman Corey Grotte, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics journeyman, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. Grotte’s job as a hydraulics journeyman is to troubleshoot and isolate the hydraulics on the KC-135 Stratotanker and repair the aerial refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8290007
    VIRIN: 240315-F-IH537-1002
    Resolution: 3878x3077
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman recognized, by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Excellence
    RAF Mildenhall
    Maintenance
    Airman
    Bloody Hundredth
    ReaDy Culture

