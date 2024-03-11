ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, congratulates Senior Airman Corey Grotte, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics journeyman, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. Grotte’s job as a hydraulics journeyman is to troubleshoot and isolate the hydraulics on the KC-135 Stratotanker and repair the aerial refueling boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

