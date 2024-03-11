NMCSD physical therapist awarded JOQ

ELON, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2016) Selected as Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Junior Officer of the Quarter, fourth quarter, FY2023, Lt. Victoria Medved (R), NMCSD Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy assistant department head, exemplifies the significance of the award. In this photo, Medved graduates from Elon University, Elon, N.C., as a Doctor of Physical Therapy and with her mother, Dorothy Semonian, celebrating the occasion. NMCSD continuously seeks professional civilian talent, not just limited to health care providers and administrative support. For anyone seeking a federal job, visit USAJobs at usajobs.gov - the Federal Government's official employment site. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

