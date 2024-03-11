Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tamara Perez, right, Blue Angels crew chief, and Jamie Butler, American Canyon High School music teacher and choir director, walk on the flightline at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Butler was selected as a Hometown Hero, someone who helps to shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities, for the incentive flight as gratitude for his years of service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

