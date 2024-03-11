Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown Heroes fly with Blue Angels

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Tamara Perez, right, Blue Angels crew chief, and Jamie Butler, American Canyon High School music teacher and choir director, walk on the flightline at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2024. Butler was selected as a Hometown Hero, someone who helps to shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities, for the incentive flight as gratitude for his years of service to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Travis AFB
    Hometown Heroes
    incentive flight
    Community
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels

