    USAACE HQ

    USAACE HQ

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    McNair Hall, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence headquarters, Fort Novosel, Ala., March 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8288854
    VIRIN: 240314-A-LO141-9574
    Resolution: 6694x4148
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAACE HQ, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tradoc
    usaace
    fort novosel

