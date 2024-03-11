Around and About Fort Drum: Railey Avenue

Railey Avenue is named after Col. Hilton Howell Railey, who had an illustrious career in journalism and public relations before taking command of the Army Experimental Station at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) during World War II. Two sonic deception units, part of the legendary Ghost Army, secretly trained there in preparation for elaborate operations in Europe to confound the enemy. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

