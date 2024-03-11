Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Railey Avenue

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Railey Avenue is named after Col. Hilton Howell Railey, who had an illustrious career in journalism and public relations before taking command of the Army Experimental Station at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) during World War II. Two sonic deception units, part of the legendary Ghost Army, secretly trained there in preparation for elaborate operations in Europe to confound the enemy. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

