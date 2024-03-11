Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Maj. Kathleen Keller, a logistics officer assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade, led a rehearsal of concept briefing to ensure safe and secure vessel, harbor and pier side operations during a port operation in support of overseas military operatioins at the Newport News Marine Terminal in Newport News, Virginia, March 13.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 21:25
    This work, Logistics officer leads joint operation at strategic military port, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROC Drill
    Logistics Officer
    90A
    Sustainment and Logistics
    womens History Month

