    355th Wing Chapel Team wins Air Combat Command Award

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    355th Wing

    Members of the 355th Wing Chapel team stand in the Desert Dove Chapel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 13, 2024. The Chapel team won the Large Team Award for Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

