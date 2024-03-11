240313-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 13, 2024) A photo illustration for a naval administration message (NAVADMIN) for the Medical Service Corps (MSC) In-service Procurement Program opening applications for academic year 2025, March 13, 2024. MSC IPP offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate training opportunities in a variety of Medical Service Corps specialties leading to a commission in the Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:34 Photo ID: 8286278 VIRIN: 240313-N-KC192-1001 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 124.82 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program opens applications for AY25, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.