Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program opens applications for AY25

    Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program opens applications for AY25

    PORTSMOUTH, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240313-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 13, 2024) A photo illustration for a naval administration message (NAVADMIN) for the Medical Service Corps (MSC) In-service Procurement Program opening applications for academic year 2025, March 13, 2024. MSC IPP offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate training opportunities in a variety of Medical Service Corps specialties leading to a commission in the Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:34
    Photo ID: 8286278
    VIRIN: 240313-N-KC192-1001
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 124.82 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program opens applications for AY25, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    MSC IPP
    Medical Service Corps
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT