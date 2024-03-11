Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Leaders

    Senior Enlisted Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Caitlin Hoffman 

    Defense Security Cooperation Agency

    Senior Enlisted Leaders met at DSCA and engaged in productive discussions on key issues pertaining to enlisted service members. Additionally, the group explored ways to highlight the exceptional contributions of Enlisted Airmen and Soldiers within the SCO enterprise. There was also a focus on strategies to identify, recruit, and retain top talent to lead the future SCO workforce.

    Group included: CMSgt Mikael Sundin, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency; CMSgt Diego Yoshisaki, Senior Enlisted Leader of Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs (SAF/IA); CMSgt Clint Miller, Senior Enlisted Leader of National Guard Bureau J5; and SMSgt Caleb Dysert and SMSgt Chris Cummings, both Enlisted International Engagement Managers at Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs (SAF/IA).

    Air Force
    Senior Enlisted Adivsor

