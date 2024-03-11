Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC Celebrates Women's History Month

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is, “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements." This is in recognition of the countless contributions women have made in creating a positive and brighter future. Women’s contributions are acknowledged throughout March, a time when we celebrate the struggles and accomplishments of women throughout U.S. history. NMRLC's Special Assistant/Safety Officer, Ms. Elizabeth Stewart, shares a thought on why Women's History Month is important to her.

    Women's History Month

