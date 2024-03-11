NMRLC Celebrates Women's History Month

March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is, “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements." This is in recognition of the countless contributions women have made in creating a positive and brighter future. Women’s contributions are acknowledged throughout March, a time when we celebrate the struggles and accomplishments of women throughout U.S. history. NMRLC's Special Assistant/Safety Officer, Ms. Elizabeth Stewart, shares a thought on why Women's History Month is important to her.

