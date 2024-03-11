Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POW/MIA Disinterment

    POW/MIA Disinterment

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sarah Lindsey, center, assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) leads a flag detail comprised of U.S. Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade and U.S. service members assigned to DPAA during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 11, 2024. From the approximately 2,000 remaining World War II unknowns in the cemetery, six caskets were transferred to the DPAA laboratory, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 21:47
    Photo ID: 8284582
    VIRIN: 240311-A-HF807-1134
    Resolution: 5539x3698
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Disinterment, by SGT Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service members
    Hawaii
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT