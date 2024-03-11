POW/MIA Disinterment

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sarah Lindsey, center, assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) leads a flag detail comprised of U.S. Soldiers with the 130th Engineer Brigade and U.S. service members assigned to DPAA during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 11, 2024. From the approximately 2,000 remaining World War II unknowns in the cemetery, six caskets were transferred to the DPAA laboratory, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US