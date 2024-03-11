The National Guard Bureau has increased bonuses to the highest levels in recent memory for certain career fields to help alleviate recruiting and retention shortfalls. The new bonus structure took effect March 1, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8283862
|VIRIN:
|240311-Z-F3914-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1200
|Size:
|237.39 KB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard bonuses reach all-time highs to bolster recruiting, retention numbers, by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard bonuses reach all-time highs to bolster recruiting, retention numbers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT