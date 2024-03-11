Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard bonuses reach all-time highs to bolster recruiting, retention numbers

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The National Guard Bureau has increased bonuses to the highest levels in recent memory for certain career fields to help alleviate recruiting and retention shortfalls. The new bonus structure took effect March 1, 2024.

