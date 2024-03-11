Air National Guard bonuses reach all-time highs to bolster recruiting, retention numbers

The National Guard Bureau has increased bonuses to the highest levels in recent memory for certain career fields to help alleviate recruiting and retention shortfalls. The new bonus structure took effect March 1, 2024.

