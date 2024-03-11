Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Program Focuses on Women Service Members Health

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    U.S. Public Health Service Rear Adm. Tracy Farrill, interim director of Defense Health Network Continental, was the keynote speaker for the inaugural “Serving in Strength: Health and Wellness Series,” sponsored by the Military Women’s Memorial on Feb. 29, 2024. The memorial is located at the entrance of the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Women's Health
    DHA Spotlight

