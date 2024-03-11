Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CID Agent Share Strategies and Techniques During Hostage Negotiation Seminar

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Special Agent Zachary Chockley from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Pacific Field Office, Schofield Barracks Hawaii, shared strategies and techniques to hundreds of federal law enforcement professionals during the 43rd Annual Hostage Negotiation Seminar in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2024.

