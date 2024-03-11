CID Agent Share Strategies and Techniques During Hostage Negotiation Seminar

Special Agent Zachary Chockley from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Pacific Field Office, Schofield Barracks Hawaii, shared strategies and techniques to hundreds of federal law enforcement professionals during the 43rd Annual Hostage Negotiation Seminar in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2024.
