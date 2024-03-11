2d TSB Spotlight: Cpl. Cristobal Cisneros

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's spotlight shines on U.S. Army Cpl. Cristobal Cisneros, Network Systems Operator, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced. He configures switching and routing equipment in conjunction with transport services to provide customers with secure and uninterrupted voice and data service.



As a member of the Small Scalable Node Team, Cpl. Cisneros is expected to deploy anywhere within the European and African Theater within 72-hours and provide supported units with world-class communication capability.



He recently facilitated successful Platoon Leader changeover inventories across the platoon formation by organizing work orders, BOMs and TMs to enable a accountability and transition of property.



Additionally, Cpl. Cisneros provided secure voice and data communications to more than 12 partner nations as part of the Multinational Fires Interoperability Exercise- Dynamic Front 24. He configured organic routing and switching equipment to that established efficient and uninterrupted communications for the duration of the exercise



Furthermore, Cpl. Cisneros personally ran more than 200 meters of CAT V Cable, configured and deployed the Starlink Satellite Terminal, and troubleshot complex MPE tunnel configs that enabled the success of the exercise. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

