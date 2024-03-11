Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHHC's "History of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations: 1915-2015" Now Available

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Monica Mccoy 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Outreach card for Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) new publication, History of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations: 1915-2015. The book, originally published as a digital edition (508-compliant PDF) in 2021, was written by Dr. Thomas Hone, a former senior defense official, and Curtis Utz, a historian at NNHC, and provides a significant historical account of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), shedding light on the influential individuals who left an indelible mark on the U.S. Navy's history and strategic evolution. To download a 508-compilant PDF version of the book visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/opnav-100.html

