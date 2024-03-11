NHHC's "History of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations: 1915-2015" Now Available

Outreach card for Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) new publication, History of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations: 1915-2015. The book, originally published as a digital edition (508-compliant PDF) in 2021, was written by Dr. Thomas Hone, a former senior defense official, and Curtis Utz, a historian at NNHC, and provides a significant historical account of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), shedding light on the influential individuals who left an indelible mark on the U.S. Navy's history and strategic evolution. To download a 508-compilant PDF version of the book visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/opnav-100.html
