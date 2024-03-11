Charlie Company 548th DSSB, Conducting Quarterly Field Exercise at 7G, March 5, 2024.
PFC Guerrero, Jesus stands guard at Charlie Company's ECP during Mountain Peak, his commitment and focus is extraordinary as he maintains guard.
US ARMY Photo taken by SGT Santiago
This work, Charlie Company 548th DSSB, by SGT Kevin Santiago Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
