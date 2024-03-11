Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company 548th DSSB

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Santiago Zayas 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Charlie Company 548th DSSB, Conducting Quarterly Field Exercise at 7G, March 5, 2024.
    PFC Guerrero, Jesus stands guard at Charlie Company's ECP during Mountain Peak, his commitment and focus is extraordinary as he maintains guard.
    US ARMY Photo taken by SGT Santiago

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 16:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
