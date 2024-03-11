1st Lt. Lauren Bolt holds the Company A unit guidon during a change of command ceremony Feb. 26 at the unit’s headquarters in Emmett, Idaho. Bolt is the first female Idaho National Guard Soldier to command a line unit in the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. Capt. Arthur Edwards (left) passed his responsibilities over to Bolt after a successful tour of duty, serving as the company commander of Company A, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, since August 2020. The passing of the unit guidon is a long-held tradition across U.S. Armed Forces symbolizing the passing on of the responsibilities of command from one officer to the next. (Official Idaho National Guard photo by Spc. Rusty Rehl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:33 Photo ID: 8280798 VIRIN: 240226-Z-IB272-1002 Resolution: 2500x1387 Size: 2.35 MB Location: EMMETT , ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bolt assumes command of Alpha Company ‘Animals’, by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.