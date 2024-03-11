Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bolt assumes command of Alpha Company ‘Animals’

    Bolt assumes command of Alpha Company ‘Animals’

    EMMETT , ID, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    1st Lt. Lauren Bolt holds the Company A unit guidon during a change of command ceremony Feb. 26 at the unit’s headquarters in Emmett, Idaho. Bolt is the first female Idaho National Guard Soldier to command a line unit in the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. Capt. Arthur Edwards (left) passed his responsibilities over to Bolt after a successful tour of duty, serving as the company commander of Company A, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, since August 2020. The passing of the unit guidon is a long-held tradition across U.S. Armed Forces symbolizing the passing on of the responsibilities of command from one officer to the next. (Official Idaho National Guard photo by Spc. Rusty Rehl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8280798
    VIRIN: 240226-Z-IB272-1002
    Resolution: 2500x1387
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: EMMETT , ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bolt assumes command of Alpha Company ‘Animals’, by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national guard
    Army National Guard
    116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team
    idaho national guard
    2-116th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT