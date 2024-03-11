1st Lt. Lauren Bolt holds the Company A unit guidon during a change of command ceremony Feb. 26 at the unit’s headquarters in Emmett, Idaho. Bolt is the first female Idaho National Guard Soldier to command a line unit in the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. Capt. Arthur Edwards (left) passed his responsibilities over to Bolt after a successful tour of duty, serving as the company commander of Company A, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, since August 2020. The passing of the unit guidon is a long-held tradition across U.S. Armed Forces symbolizing the passing on of the responsibilities of command from one officer to the next. (Official Idaho National Guard photo by Spc. Rusty Rehl)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8280798
|VIRIN:
|240226-Z-IB272-1002
|Resolution:
|2500x1387
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|EMMETT , ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bolt assumes command of Alpha Company ‘Animals’, by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
