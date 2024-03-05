Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patient Safety Awareness Week

    Patient Safety Awareness Week

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Patient Safety Awareness Week is a yearly event held in March, aimed at promoting the importance of health care safety. It provides a focused period and a platform for increasing knowledge about patient safety, as well as acknowledging the ongoing efforts in this area. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8280557
    VIRIN: 240307-D-HZ730-9516
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Safety Awareness Week, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healthcare
    Scrubs
    Military Health System
    Patient Safety
    Defense Health Agency
    Patient Safety Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT