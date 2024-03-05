Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Poses for Group Photo

    USS Springfield Poses for Group Photo

    GUAM

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240223-N-VC599-1001 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 23, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), pose for a photo Feb. 23. Springfield is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 19:04
    VIRIN: 240223-N-VC599-1001
    Location: GU
    This work, USS Springfield Poses for Group Photo, by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guam
    pacific subs
    css15

