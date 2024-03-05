USS Springfield Poses for Group Photo

240223-N-VC599-1001 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 23, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), pose for a photo Feb. 23. Springfield is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

