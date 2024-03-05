Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian-led Combined Task Force 150 seizes 770 kg of methamphetamine in the Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.05.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240305-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN SEA (March 5, 2024) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) in the Arabian Sea, March 5. Glen Harris was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (Official U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 02:18
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Combined Maritime Forces
    Arabian Sea
    CTF 150
    USCGC Glen Harris

