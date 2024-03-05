Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brain health diagnostics, treatments a focus for Army medical developers

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The i-STAT Alinity device is part of the Analyzer Traumatic Brain Injury program under development at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Md. The ATBI program is designed to provide a portable, expeditionary solution for military medical providers near the front lines using a device that analyzes a small blood sample to identify chemical markers that could indicate a traumatic brain injury. USAMMDA is the DoD's premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities. Located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    This work, Brain health diagnostics, treatments a focus for Army medical developers, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

