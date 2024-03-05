Fox Company Graduation

Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, march to their graduation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 8, 2024. The graduation ceremony represents the competition of recruit training and the commencement of every Marine’s career. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
