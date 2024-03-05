Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Graduation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, march to their graduation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 8, 2024. The graduation ceremony represents the competition of recruit training and the commencement of every Marine’s career. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    TAGS

    boot camp
    recruit
    platoon
    drill instructor
    ERR
    MCRDPI

