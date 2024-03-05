NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes (left), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, holds a hybrid all-hands call with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT. Headquartered in Sigonella, NAMRU EURAFCENT has permanent research sites in Cairo, Egypt and Accra, Djibouti as well as a forward-deployed laboratory at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures to better prevent and treat infectious diseases. (U.S. Navy photo by Cullen Munger /Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 12:14
|Photo ID:
|8277479
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-N1542-1007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|21.53 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits NAMRU EURAFCENT and NMRTC Sigonella, by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits NAMRU EURAFCENT and NMRTC Sigonella
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT