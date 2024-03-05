Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits NAMRU EURAFCENT and NMRTC Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes (left), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, holds a hybrid all-hands call with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT. Headquartered in Sigonella, NAMRU EURAFCENT has permanent research sites in Cairo, Egypt and Accra, Djibouti as well as a forward-deployed laboratory at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures to better prevent and treat infectious diseases. (U.S. Navy photo by Cullen Munger /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 12:14
    Photo ID: 8277479
    VIRIN: 240226-N-N1542-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 21.53 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits NAMRU EURAFCENT and NMRTC Sigonella, by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMR&D
    NMFP
    ThisIsNavyMedicine
    NAMRU EURAFCENT

