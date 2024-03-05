FORT CARSON, Colo. - U.S. Army Sgt. Karli Jennings, Petroleum Laboratory Specialist, retention noncommissioned officer, 404th Air Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, wins III Corps Retention NCO of the Year, at the Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel, Houston, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024.
|02.28.2024
|03.08.2024 10:34
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Karli Jennings wins III Corps Retention NCO of the Year, by SGT Robert Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
