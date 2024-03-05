Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Sgt. Karli Jennings wins III Corps Retention NCO of the Year

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Spaulding 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    FORT CARSON, Colo. - U.S. Army Sgt. Karli Jennings, Petroleum Laboratory Specialist, retention noncommissioned officer, 404th Air Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, wins III Corps Retention NCO of the Year, at the Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel, Houston, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:34
