    U.S. Gen. Paul LaCamera tours training site during Freedom Shield 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SOUTH KOREA – U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of United Nations Command, ROK-US Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea tours the training site in preparation for Freedom Shield 2024, March 6, 2024. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:57
    TAGS

    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    100th MPAD
    자유의방패24
    ROK US Alliance
    We Go Together
    We Fly Together
    Under One Flag
    FreedomShield24
    We Rok Together
    Operation Freedom Shield

