U.S. Gen. Paul LaCamera tours training site during Freedom Shield 2024

SOUTH KOREA – U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of United Nations Command, ROK-US Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea tours the training site in preparation for Freedom Shield 2024, March 6, 2024. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rogelio Medina)

