Maj. Martin Hanley (right), receives command of the 914th Logistics Readiness Squadron (Air Force Reserve) from Col. Randall Roberts, 914th Mission Support Group commander, in an Assumption of Command ceremony March 2, 2024 at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. Maj. Hanley's previous assignment was as the 107th Logistics Readiness Squadron (New York Air National Guard) Wing Deployment Officer and detailed Distribution Flight OIC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:42 Photo ID: 8275524 VIRIN: 240302-F-GU829-1031 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 9.96 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 914 LRS welcomes new commander, by Kevin Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.