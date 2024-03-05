Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914 LRS welcomes new commander

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Kevin Nichols 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Martin Hanley (right), receives command of the 914th Logistics Readiness Squadron (Air Force Reserve) from Col. Randall Roberts, 914th Mission Support Group commander, in an Assumption of Command ceremony March 2, 2024 at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. Maj. Hanley's previous assignment was as the 107th Logistics Readiness Squadron (New York Air National Guard) Wing Deployment Officer and detailed Distribution Flight OIC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Nichols)

    This work, 914 LRS welcomes new commander, by Kevin Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    Niagara Falls ARS
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    914 MSG
    914 LRS

