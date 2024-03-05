The 595th Command & Control Group's fleet of E-4B Nightwatch aircraft sit on the flightline of Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., in 2009. Well into its fourth decade of service, the E-4B aircraft continues to provide a worldwide, survivable, and enduring command center for the President, Secretary of Defense, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
An overview of the NAOC and E-4B Nightwatch
