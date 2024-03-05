Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An overview of the NAOC and E-4B Nightwatch

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    The 595th Command & Control Group's fleet of E-4B Nightwatch aircraft sit on the flightline of Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., in 2009. Well into its fourth decade of service, the E-4B aircraft continues to provide a worldwide, survivable, and enduring command center for the President, Secretary of Defense, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    An overview of the NAOC and E-4B Nightwatch

