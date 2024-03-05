Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 James Huston

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Ensign Sutter Grune 

    Naval Information Forces

    IT2 James Huston, awardee of the FY2024 Q1 Junior Sailor of the Quarter, standing with CAPT Michael Salehi, Commanding Officer, NCTAMS PAC.

    NCTAMS PAC

