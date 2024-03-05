Women serving with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", pose for a group photo in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. March is annually recognized as Women's History Month. (Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:42 Photo ID: 8275238 VIRIN: 240304-Z-OO172-1044 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.3 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Women's Day, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.