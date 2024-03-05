Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International Women's Day

    International Women's Day

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Women serving with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", pose for a group photo in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. March is annually recognized as Women's History Month. (Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8275238
    VIRIN: 240304-Z-OO172-1044
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Women's Day, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    Women's History Month
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT