AFRL’s new joint-use Secure Corporate Facility increases collaboration, communication

Director of Aerospace Systems Dr. Mike Gregg, AFRL Executive Director Timothy Sakulich, Integrated Capabilities Director Chris Ristich and Materials and Manufacturing Director Darrell Phillipson cut a ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of AFRL’s new joint-use Secure Corporate Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, July 28, 2023. The new secure facility, a one-stop shop for communication and collaboration, is the first of its kind for AFRL, owing to its expansive accommodations and premier network security. The location offers ample workspace and a highly protected environment in which individuals or teams representing a variety of AFRL directorates can collaborate alongside research and industry partners to accomplish highly classified cross-organizational tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|07.28.2023
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
