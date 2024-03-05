Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL’s new joint-use Secure Corporate Facility increases collaboration, communication

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Director of Aerospace Systems Dr. Mike Gregg, AFRL Executive Director Timothy Sakulich, Integrated Capabilities Director Chris Ristich and Materials and Manufacturing Director Darrell Phillipson cut a ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of AFRL’s new joint-use Secure Corporate Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, July 28, 2023. The new secure facility, a one-stop shop for communication and collaboration, is the first of its kind for AFRL, owing to its expansive accommodations and premier network security. The location offers ample workspace and a highly protected environment in which individuals or teams representing a variety of AFRL directorates can collaborate alongside research and industry partners to accomplish highly classified cross-organizational tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, AFRL’s new joint-use Secure Corporate Facility increases collaboration, communication, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Materials and Manufacturing Directorate
    Plans and Programs Office
    AFRL Aerospace Systems Directorate
    Integrated Capabilities Directorate

