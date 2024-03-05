2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Collin Turner

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Collin Turner, Network Systems Operator, HQ Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



Sgt. Turner serves as the Company’s Training Non-Commissioned Officer in an Expeditionary Signal Company-Enhanced. He is responsible for the readiness of schools and training events for 93 Soldiers assigned to the unit. He works closely with the Battalion S3 to ensure that all administrative actions are processed in a timely and accurate manner.



He is responsible for the unit’s Arms room maintenance and accountability of his one HMMWV, and other operational equipment valued more than $400,000.



He is also charged for the morale, health, and welfare of two Soldiers, and their families.



Sgt. Turner was instrumental in facilitating the execution of Alpha Company’s M4 and Pistol Range, where he coordinated receipt, storage, and transport of over 15,000 rounds of ammunition. That ammunition was driven over 10 hours, by convoy, to the unit’s Battalion M4 & Pistol range located in Ansbach. His efforts enabled over 80 firers to maintain weapons qualification standards. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

