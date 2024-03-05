Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR director earns high honor, inducted into Order of the White Plume

    MWR director earns high honor, inducted into Order of the White Plume

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Mark Germonprez, left, is presented with the Order of the White Plume--the Army's second highest honor for FMWR professionals--by Installation Management Command's Lt. Gen. Omar Jones. The IMCOM commander presented the surprise award to Germonprez Feb. 6 at the annual FMWR conference in Orlando, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8273805
    VIRIN: 240206-O-WJ404-1453
    Resolution: 841x1260
    Size: 796.04 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR director earns high honor, inducted into Order of the White Plume, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MWR director earns high honor, inducted into Order of the White Plume

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    FMWR
    Army G-9
    Order of the White Plume

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT