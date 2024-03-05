MWR director earns high honor, inducted into Order of the White Plume

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Mark Germonprez, left, is presented with the Order of the White Plume--the Army's second highest honor for FMWR professionals--by Installation Management Command's Lt. Gen. Omar Jones. The IMCOM commander presented the surprise award to Germonprez Feb. 6 at the annual FMWR conference in Orlando, Florida.

