Soo Locks Open Early for 2024 Shipping Season

As midnight struck on March 25, 2023, the Edwin H. Gott made her way into the Poe Lock, kicking off the 2023 Navigation Season at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

