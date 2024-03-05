Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soo Locks Open Early for 2024 Shipping Season

    Soo Locks Open Early for 2024 Shipping Season

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Michelle Briggs 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    As midnight struck on March 25, 2023, the Edwin H. Gott made her way into the Poe Lock, kicking off the 2023 Navigation Season at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:44
    Photo ID: 8273769
    VIRIN: 230325-A-YU979-1010
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 393.05 KB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soo Locks Open Early for 2024 Shipping Season, by Michelle Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soo Locks Open Early for 2024 Shipping Season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detroit District
    Sault Ste. Marie
    Soo Locks
    Great Lakes Navigation System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT