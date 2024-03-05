Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Build Your Legacy- Trainee Tyler Miller

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1999

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Tyler Miller sits for an interview at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 2, 2024. In this interview he talked about how one conversation with a veteran changed his mind and the trajectory of his life. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)

    Build Your Legacy: Trainee Tyler Miller

