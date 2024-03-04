Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employee lifts voice, integrates Deaf culture into latest CPI project

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Teresa Brunotte, a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime material planner and deaf employee, presents her Continuous Process Improvement project to command in the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center Jan. 23. The CPI project is part of Brunotte’s Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification and aims to improve the American Sign Language Interpreter Request System.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 07:35
    Location: US
    TAGS

    #EEO
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #Deafculture
    #TeresaBrunotte

