Teresa Brunotte, a Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime material planner and deaf employee, presents her Continuous Process Improvement project to command in the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center Jan. 23. The CPI project is part of Brunotte’s Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification and aims to improve the American Sign Language Interpreter Request System.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 07:35 Photo ID: 8272550 VIRIN: 240123-D-DM952-1001 Resolution: 4872x2848 Size: 5.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Employee lifts voice, integrates Deaf culture into latest CPI project, by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.