Titan Tuesday: MSgt. Alessandra Goler-Pigg

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alessandra Goler-Pigg, 39th Communication Squadron knowledge operations section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 27, 2024. Goler-Pigg was recognized for her contributions to the 39th COS where she identified program deficiencies, centralized the Personnel Reliability Program, secured the 39th Air Base Wing's SharePoint enclave, developed a secure file transfer system, and addressed oversights ahead of the base's records staging area closure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8272517
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-AP057-1001
|Resolution:
|5130x3413
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
