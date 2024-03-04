Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday: MSgt. Alessandra Goler-Pigg

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alessandra Goler-Pigg, 39th Communication Squadron knowledge operations section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 27, 2024. Goler-Pigg was recognized for her contributions to the 39th COS where she identified program deficiencies, centralized the Personnel Reliability Program, secured the 39th Air Base Wing's SharePoint enclave, developed a secure file transfer system, and addressed oversights ahead of the base's records staging area closure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 05:53
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    This work, Titan Tuesday: MSgt. Alessandra Goler-Pigg, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    turkey
    Air Force
    innovation
    cons
    39abw

