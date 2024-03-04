U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alessandra Goler-Pigg, 39th Communication Squadron knowledge operations section chief, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 27, 2024. Goler-Pigg was recognized for her contributions to the 39th COS where she identified program deficiencies, centralized the Personnel Reliability Program, secured the 39th Air Base Wing's SharePoint enclave, developed a secure file transfer system, and addressed oversights ahead of the base's records staging area closure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 05:53 Photo ID: 8272517 VIRIN: 230227-F-AP057-1001 Resolution: 5130x3413 Size: 8.12 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Titan Tuesday: MSgt. Alessandra Goler-Pigg, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.