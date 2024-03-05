Amphibious Exercise (AMPHIBEX) Cobra Gold 24

Members from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy disembark the ROK No Jeok Bong (LSTII-689) during an amphibious exercise (AMPHIBEX) as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24, Mar. 1, 2024. Participating in this year’s AMPHIBEX were the U.S., Thailand, and ROK forces, with the United States’ USS Somerset (LPD-25), F-16 fighters, and Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC); the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Surin and HTMS Mannai, marine corps’ amphibious combat unit vehicles, and patrol aircraft Type 1 (T-337 or Cessna O-2); and the ROK’s No Jeok Bong (LSTII-689) and KAVV amphibious vehicles. This is the 43rd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, which emphasizes coordination on readiness, civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

