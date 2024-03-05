Amphibious Exercise (AMPHIBEX) Cobra Gold 24

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), from Assault Craft Unit 5, powers towards Hat Yao beach in Rayong Province, Thailand, carrying U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during an amphibious exercise (AMPHIBEX) as part of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24, Mar. 1, 2024. Participating in this year’s AMPHIBEX were the U.S., Thailand, and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces, along with the United States’ USS Somerset (LPD-25), F-16 fighters, and LCACs; the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Surin and HTMS Mannai, marine corps’ amphibious combat unit vehicles, and patrol aircraft Type 1 (T-337 or Cessna O-2); and the ROK’s No Jeok Bong (LSTII-689) and KAVV amphibious vehicles. This is the 43rd iteration of the Cobra Gold series of exercises, which emphasizes coordination on readiness, civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. Joint exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the U.S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

