U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division walk toward the airport terminal after arriving in Osan, South Korea, for Freedom Shield 24, Feb. 24, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 19:47 Photo ID: 8272091 VIRIN: 240224-M-CL467-1034 Resolution: 5926x3951 Size: 9.56 MB Location: OSAN, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st MARDIV Marines land in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24, by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.