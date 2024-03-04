Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV Marines land in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24

    OSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Taylor 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division walk toward the airport terminal after arriving in Osan, South Korea, for Freedom Shield 24, Feb. 24, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8272091
    VIRIN: 240224-M-CL467-1034
    Resolution: 5926x3951
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: OSAN, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV Marines land in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24, by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    South Korea
    1st Marine Division
    Republic of Korea
    MARFORK
    Freedom Shield
    FS Landing

