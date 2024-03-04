U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division walk toward the airport terminal after arriving in Osan, South Korea, for Freedom Shield 24, Feb. 24, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8272091
|VIRIN:
|240224-M-CL467-1034
|Resolution:
|5926x3951
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|OSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MARDIV Marines land in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24, by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
