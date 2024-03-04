Pictured with YPG Commander Col. John Nelson (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (right) are first places winners Shannon Schmidgall, Jacob Kuntzelman, and Shannon Fenzel.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8271938
|VIRIN:
|240305-O-WH463-5378
|Resolution:
|4172x2848
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YPG announces Transformation Challenge 2024 winners, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
YPG 2024 Transformation Challenge winners announced
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT