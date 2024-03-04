Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG announces Transformation Challenge 2024 winners

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Pictured with YPG Commander Col. John Nelson (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (right) are first places winners Shannon Schmidgall, Jacob Kuntzelman, and Shannon Fenzel.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
    This work, YPG announces Transformation Challenge 2024 winners, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    YPG 2024 Transformation Challenge winners announced

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

