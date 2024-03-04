Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:42 Photo ID: 8271938 VIRIN: 240305-O-WH463-5378 Resolution: 4172x2848 Size: 6.58 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, YPG announces Transformation Challenge 2024 winners, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.