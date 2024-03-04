Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin meets with Minister Benny Gantz

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 5, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    This work, Secretary Austin meets with Minister Benny Gantz, by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon

