Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eric Lockington spotlight

    Eric Lockington spotlight

    WEST MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Eric Lockington is an equipment repairman at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Lock and Dam 8. Lockington supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a Quality Assurance Inspector for metal debris separation and compaction at the Pioneer Mill Site in West Maui.
    (USACE photo by John Daves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8270115
    VIRIN: 240226-A-DO115-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: WEST MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eric Lockington spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT