Eric Lockington spotlight

Eric Lockington is an equipment repairman at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Lock and Dam 8. Lockington supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a Quality Assurance Inspector for metal debris separation and compaction at the Pioneer Mill Site in West Maui.

(USACE photo by John Daves)

