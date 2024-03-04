Eric Lockington is an equipment repairman at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Lock and Dam 8. Lockington supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a Quality Assurance Inspector for metal debris separation and compaction at the Pioneer Mill Site in West Maui.
(USACE photo by John Daves)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8270115
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-DO115-1003
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|WEST MAUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eric Lockington spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT