Boat propeller returned to Lahaina resident

Nancy Goode, a long-time resident of Lahaina, Hawai‘i, was among many who lost their home to the wildfires that quickly swept through Maui. She escaped with only her parrot “Captain Nemo” and her car. Nancy has been a member of the Lahaina Yacht Club since 1981 and served as Fleet Captain and is the Vice President of the Maui Community Sailing Foundation. A sailboat used by the Yacht Club for teaching pleasure and racing was damaged during the fire. She contacted USACE about trying to salvage the sailboat engine propeller. The team worked diligently to locate the sailboat and remove the propeller. The photo shows a Corps contractor handing her the brass sailboat. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(USACE Photo by John Daves)

