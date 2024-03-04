Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boat propeller returned to Lahaina resident

    Boat propeller returned to Lahaina resident

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Nancy Goode, a long-time resident of Lahaina, Hawai‘i, was among many who lost their home to the wildfires that quickly swept through Maui. She escaped with only her parrot “Captain Nemo” and her car. Nancy has been a member of the Lahaina Yacht Club since 1981 and served as Fleet Captain and is the Vice President of the Maui Community Sailing Foundation. A sailboat used by the Yacht Club for teaching pleasure and racing was damaged during the fire. She contacted USACE about trying to salvage the sailboat engine propeller. The team worked diligently to locate the sailboat and remove the propeller. The photo shows a Corps contractor handing her the brass sailboat. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
    (USACE Photo by John Daves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 21:29
    Photo ID: 8270113
    VIRIN: 240226-A-DO115-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boat propeller returned to Lahaina resident, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Environmental Protection Agency
    Lahaina
    Hawaii wildfires
    Maui recovers
    County of Maui

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT