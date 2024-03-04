Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) hosts an Armed Services Blood Drive onboard NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 27, 2024) SGM Kelvin Avelar, Command Sergeant Major assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown donate blood as part of an Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) blood drive. The blood drive occurred at the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST) classroom, located within the MCSFR compound. The Armed Services Blood Program is the official military provider of blood products for the nation’s armed services. (Courtesy Photo)

    Blood Drive
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

