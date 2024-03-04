Yorktown, Va. (February 27, 2024) SGM Kelvin Avelar, Command Sergeant Major assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown donate blood as part of an Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) blood drive. The blood drive occurred at the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST) classroom, located within the MCSFR compound. The Armed Services Blood Program is the official military provider of blood products for the nation’s armed services. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 21:17 Photo ID: 8270112 VIRIN: 240304-N-TG517-2005 Resolution: 280x373 Size: 18.62 KB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) hosts an Armed Services Blood Drive onboard NWS Yorktown, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.