Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL helps NASA test equipment for Artemis II mission

    AFRL helps NASA test equipment for Artemis II mission

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Richard Eldridge 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Campos, a fire and rescue training manikin, at the sled test facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 17, 2023, where Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, and NASA staff test the seat and flight suit for safety measures. AFRL and NASA, along with other industry partners, such as Lockheed Martin, tested the most current iteration of an astronaut crew seat and flight suit that will be used on the Orion spacecraft during the next mission to the moon under the Artemis Program. The manikin used in the testing was Campos, named after the legendary Arturo Campos, an electrical engineer who was instrumental to saving the Apollo 13 crew. Campos is accurately weighed and has the appropriate density of a human for testing. (U.S. Air Force photo / Rick Eldridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8269454
    VIRIN: 230417-F-HX758-9448
    Resolution: 4045x2700
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL helps NASA test equipment for Artemis II mission, by Richard Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    NASA
    Artemis
    711 Human Performance Wing
    AFRLatWORK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT