Campos, a fire and rescue training manikin, at the sled test facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 17, 2023, where Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, and NASA staff test the seat and flight suit for safety measures. AFRL and NASA, along with other industry partners, such as Lockheed Martin, tested the most current iteration of an astronaut crew seat and flight suit that will be used on the Orion spacecraft during the next mission to the moon under the Artemis Program. The manikin used in the testing was Campos, named after the legendary Arturo Campos, an electrical engineer who was instrumental to saving the Apollo 13 crew. Campos is accurately weighed and has the appropriate density of a human for testing. (U.S. Air Force photo / Rick Eldridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 16:00 Photo ID: 8269454 VIRIN: 230417-F-HX758-9448 Resolution: 4045x2700 Size: 3.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRL helps NASA test equipment for Artemis II mission, by Richard Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.